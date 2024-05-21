V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:DG traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.60. 3,178,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,067. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.