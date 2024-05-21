V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 162,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 187,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $711,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,013,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EW traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,521. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

