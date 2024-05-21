V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.43. The stock had a trading volume of 345,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

