V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. 1,868,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,889. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

