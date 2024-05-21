V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.00.

Shares of TYL traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.98. The company had a trading volume of 151,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 112.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $498.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,549 shares of company stock worth $27,931,420 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

