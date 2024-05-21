V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

