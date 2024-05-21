V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 4,354 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 243.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,981,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.04. 5,070,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

