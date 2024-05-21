V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.18.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,970 shares of company stock worth $15,871,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.99. 1,578,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.