V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 718 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $87,708,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,600,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,840,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,764,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corpay Stock Down 2.1 %
CPAY traded down $5.83 on Tuesday, hitting $273.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,810. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.49.
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
