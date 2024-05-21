V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,813 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,835,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,834,913 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

