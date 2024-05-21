V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,830,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:TEL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average of $139.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.31.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
TE Connectivity Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
