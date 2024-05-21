VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 93,850.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 754,586 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

