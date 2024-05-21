VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Boosted by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $89.37. 442,246 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.