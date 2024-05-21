Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.72. 560,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,879. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

