Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Cut by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $60.26. 954,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,766. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

