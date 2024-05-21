Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VUG stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.84. 639,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $254.65 and a 12-month high of $353.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

