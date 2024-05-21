Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 415,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,614,000 after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.31. The stock had a trading volume of 339,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
