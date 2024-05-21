Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0158 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $40.96 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00058123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00018914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,592,510,584 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

