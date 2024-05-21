Verdad Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE RNR traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,446. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.01.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.