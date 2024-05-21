Verdad Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 2,250 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Everest Group comprises about 1.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.16. The company had a trading volume of 292,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.44. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

