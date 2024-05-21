Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220,777 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882,873 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $173,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,151,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,387 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,324,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,342,398. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

