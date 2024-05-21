VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading Up 6%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 406 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.16). Approximately 71,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 50,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($4.87).

VietNam Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £111.53 million, a PE ratio of -332.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 376.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.97.

About VietNam

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

