Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.58 and last traded at C$19.58. 708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.77.

Wall Financial Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Get Wall Financial alerts:

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of C$33.27 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.