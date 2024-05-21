Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDI opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Insider Transactions at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

In related news, Director Nisha Kumar bought 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,013.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,463.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

