Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHF stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

