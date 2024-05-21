WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.49 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $22,596.10 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00124836 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008590 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.