Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 3.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.40.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,881. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.