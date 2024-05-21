Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.990-5.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.210 EPS.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. 8,014,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,891. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 in the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

