1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.94. 799,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.89 and its 200-day moving average is $250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

