1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 10.7% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,908,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,630. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

