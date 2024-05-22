1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $554,386,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $35.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,736.78. The company had a trading volume of 340,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,535.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

