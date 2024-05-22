1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $461,000 Investment in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Guess? by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Guess? by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Guess? by 4.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Guess? Trading Down 2.3 %

GES stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guess?

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.