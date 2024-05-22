1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.94. 1,038,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

