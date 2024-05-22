1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE BXP traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $61.73. 614,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,073. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

