1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,930 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Novartis comprises 0.9% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 50.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368,778 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6,599.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Novartis by 48.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,122. The company has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.