1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after buying an additional 305,798 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after buying an additional 618,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $316,400,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. 7,180,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.