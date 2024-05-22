1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 25,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $916.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.92% and a net margin of 96.22%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.598 dividend. This represents a $7.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.48%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

