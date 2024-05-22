1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

