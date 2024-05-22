1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $221.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,528. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

