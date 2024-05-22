1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 594,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,646. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

