1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,762. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.41 and a 1 year high of $253.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.70.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.