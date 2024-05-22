1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.39. The company had a trading volume of 110,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

