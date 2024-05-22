1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after acquiring an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.49. 3,504,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,107. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $225.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

