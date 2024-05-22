1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 676,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,799,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,799. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

