1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,421,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.11. 2,292,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,196. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $284.90 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.74. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

