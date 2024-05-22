1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,606 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,606 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,865. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

