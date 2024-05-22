1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC increased their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.16. 1,840,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,364. The stock has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

