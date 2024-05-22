1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,129 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,650. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $263.36. The company has a market capitalization of $394.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

