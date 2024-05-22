1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2 %

BK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

