1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,271,000 after buying an additional 840,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,609,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,432,000 after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,701,000 after acquiring an additional 242,442 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,174,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,278,000 after purchasing an additional 722,258 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,141,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619,019. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

